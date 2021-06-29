$0.04 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

