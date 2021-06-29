AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

