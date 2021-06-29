AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,935 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

