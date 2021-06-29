Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 203.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

