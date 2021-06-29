AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 38,900 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 216.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.