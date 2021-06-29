LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

