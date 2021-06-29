7,122 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.