LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

