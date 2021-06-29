Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,180 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Valmont Industries worth $60,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.