Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,800,462 shares of company stock worth $552,061,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

