24,730 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

