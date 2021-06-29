24,730 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
