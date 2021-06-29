Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59. The company has a market cap of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

