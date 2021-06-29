Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCM opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

