Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 199.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 643,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.91% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 1,221,674 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 800,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.