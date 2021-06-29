Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Alexander’s worth $31,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $268.52 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

