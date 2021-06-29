Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.85 Million Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,073 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $30,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

