Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.89 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nokia worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 11.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 39,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

