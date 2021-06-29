Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $33,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

