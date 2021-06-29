Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Stamps.com worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMP stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

