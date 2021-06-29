Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.09 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $35,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after buying an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.