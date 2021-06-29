Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

NSC opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.71. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

