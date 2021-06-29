Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 90,008 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,820,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 90,008 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waterstone Financial worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $495.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

