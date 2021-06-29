Duality Advisers LP Invests $291,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Autoliv by 554.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

