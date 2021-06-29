7,576 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDU. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

