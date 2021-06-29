Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 44,364 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of NOV worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 149.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 925.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 497,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.