Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,441 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

BLDR stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

