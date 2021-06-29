$0.23 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avid Technology by 157.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 123,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

