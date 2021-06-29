Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

