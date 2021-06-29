$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Xylem reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem has a 1-year low of $63.06 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

