Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

TVTY opened at $27.42 on Friday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

