Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $561.57 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

