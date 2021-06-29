Duality Advisers LP Sells 22,080 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ball by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

BLL stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.