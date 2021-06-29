Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 5,687 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

