Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

