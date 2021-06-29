The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

