Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

