Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,985 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.