Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

INSP opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

