Amalgamated Bank Sells 918 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

