Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

