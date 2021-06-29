Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

