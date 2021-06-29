Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 96,390 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 93.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,390 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,570,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.