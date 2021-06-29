Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BOX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BOX by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

