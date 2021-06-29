Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 105,081 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2,282.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,081 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sirius XM by 216.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

