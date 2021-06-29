Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Critical Analysis

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34% Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04%

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 99.94%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.69%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 68.85 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -10.96 Entera Bio $370,000.00 388.81 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -11.04

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Entera Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

