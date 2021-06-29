Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $29.89 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

