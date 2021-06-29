Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 214.6% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

