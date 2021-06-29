Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Expands By 561.1%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 561.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIRDF. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

BIRDF opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.67.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

