-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

ANIX opened at $3.91 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

