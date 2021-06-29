Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,079 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE:T opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

